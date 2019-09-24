Take the pledge to vote

No Plan to Quit Politics, Will Contest Next Assembly Polls if Needed: Amarinder Singh

The Congress had stormed to power in Punjab, under Singh's leadership, by winning 77 of the 117 seats and wrested power from the SAD-BJP combine in the 2017 polls.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (PTI)
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will not quit politics until Punjab's number one position is "restored" and he may fight the next assembly polls, if needed.

He also blamed the decade long rule of the previous SAD-BJP regime for the "sufferings" of the people of the state.

"I cannot think of quitting as long as Punjab's people need me. My people suffered for 10 years under the SAD rule & its my commitment that I will wipe even the memories of those dark years & restore the state's #1 position. If that means contesting next Assembly polls, so be it," the 77-year-old chief minister said in a tweet.

Scion of the erstwhile Patiala's royal family, Singh had earlier announced that the 2017 Assembly polls would be his last political battle. However, in 2018 Singh said that he would not hang up his boots until the state was taken out of the "mess".

The Congress had stormed to power in Punjab, under Singh's leadership, by winning 77 of the 117 seats and wrested power from the SAD-BJP combine in the 2017 polls. Earlier, Singh had led the Congress government from 2002 to 2007.

