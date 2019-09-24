No Plan to Quit Politics, Will Contest Next Assembly Polls if Needed: Amarinder Singh
The Congress had stormed to power in Punjab, under Singh's leadership, by winning 77 of the 117 seats and wrested power from the SAD-BJP combine in the 2017 polls.
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (PTI)
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will not quit politics until Punjab's number one position is "restored" and he may fight the next assembly polls, if needed.
He also blamed the decade long rule of the previous SAD-BJP regime for the "sufferings" of the people of the state.
"I cannot think of quitting as long as Punjab's people need me. My people suffered for 10 years under the SAD rule & its my commitment that I will wipe even the memories of those dark years & restore the state's #1 position. If that means contesting next Assembly polls, so be it," the 77-year-old chief minister said in a tweet.
Scion of the erstwhile Patiala's royal family, Singh had earlier announced that the 2017 Assembly polls would be his last political battle. However, in 2018 Singh said that he would not hang up his boots until the state was taken out of the "mess".
The Congress had stormed to power in Punjab, under Singh's leadership, by winning 77 of the 117 seats and wrested power from the SAD-BJP combine in the 2017 polls. Earlier, Singh had led the Congress government from 2002 to 2007.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Just Greta Thunberg, These Children are Also Campaigning Against Climate Change
- Surveen Chawla Opens up on Facing Casting Couch, Says Directors Wanted to See Her Cleavage, Thighs
- Amy Jackson Blessed with a Baby Boy, Actress Shares Adorable Family Picture
- KTM 790 Duke With 105 HP Output Launched In India, Priced at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- Apple iPhone 11 Preorders Are Already Sold Out on Amazon And Flipkart