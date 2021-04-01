'Didi... O Didi, Contesting Another Seat?': PM Modi Needles Mamata Over Nandigram at Bengal Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘restlessness’ shows that she will be losing the Nandigram seat in East Midnapur and questioned whether there is any truth to the rumours of filing nomination from another ‘safe’ seat in Bengal.

Addressing a public rally in Uluberia in Howrah district, he said, “Didi your action shows that you are losing from Nandigram. Your action shows that you have given up. ‘Didi…O…Didi’, there is a rumour that you will file a nomination from another constituency. Is there any truth?”

Taking a jab at Mamata, he said, “People have already replied to you in Nandigram and now if you go (contest) to somewhere else, then people are ready to reply. People in Bengal are tired of TMC’s misrule and ‘tolabaazi’ (extortion). They cannot wait for a real change in Bengal for their bright future and right to live with dignity. This is not just an election but also paving a way to regain the lost glory of Bengal.”

Highlighting the central government’s roadmap for Bengal, he said, “We are committed to providing support to jute farmers and workers. We are making jute bags as an alternative to single-use plastic packaging globally. This will help the jute industry to flourish in India. Bengal needs a double-engine sarkar, not a ‘tolabaji’ sarkar. Development in Bengal is only possible if you will bring BJP government in the State.”

Earlier today in a public rally in Jaynagar in South 24-Parganas, PM Modi launched a scathing attack at the TMC supremo for objecting to his temple and Matua ashram visits in Bangladesh.

He said, “Didi is now having problems with ‘Choti’ (hair peaks), ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron) and ‘Tilak’. I want to tell her I am not the seasonally religious one. We are always proud of our religious sentiments. Unfortunately, Didi has forgotten Bengal’s sentiments and aspiration only to support and appease infiltrators.”

Claiming that the first phase of polling has already decided that no one can stop ‘asol parivartan’ (real change) in Bengal, PM Modi said, “Didi is very nervous nowadays. Based on early opinion polls, she changed her Bhawanipur seat and decided to contest from Nandigram. Now in Nandigram, when the second phase is underway, Didi is nervous and out of nervousness, she sent a letter to all the opposition leaders asking for support.”

“Didi’s every action clearly indicates that she is nervous and now she is realising her mistake for choosing Nandigram. Didi is worried, so she has decided to camp at Nandigram for the last three days. Out of tension, she is also questioning the credibility of EVM machines. Her nervousness has now become the talk of the town. Few weeks ago, people in Bengal were saying that BJP will get more than 200 seats. But after the first phase of elections, it is clear that BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal. I want to thank people for their massive support to the BJP,” he said.