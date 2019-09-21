Take the pledge to vote

Not Seeking Any Post, But Won't Shun 'Responsibility', Says Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking 'loudmouths' to refrain from commenting on the Ram Temple issue while it is before the court, Thackeray said it is the common wish of the Shiv Sena and BJP that the temple is built in Ayodhya.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
Not Seeking Any Post, But Won't Shun 'Responsibility', Says Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray
File photo of Aaditya Thackeray.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is being projected as next deputy chief minister of Maharashtra by some leaders of his party, on Saturday said he was not seeking any post, but would not shirk from "responsibility".

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking "loudmouths" to refrain from commenting on the Ram Temple issue while it is before the court, Thackeray said it is the common wish of the Shiv Sena and BJP that the temple is built in Ayodhya.

"I am not running behind any post...I will work to realise the dreams and aspirations of the people," he said. Asked whether he will be next deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, the Yuva Sena chief said it will be decided by his father, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking at the 'India Today Conclave 2019' here, he said the Sena would decide, based on people's sentiments, if he will contest the Assembly polls.

"I will not run away from any responsibility...The important thing for me is that all the candidates of my party win the election," he added.

On the Ram temple issue, Thackeray said he had seen the sentiment of people in Ayodhya, and claimed it was the "common wish" of the Shiv Sena and its ally BJP that the temple is constructed at the place where Lord Ram was born.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who spoke at the event before Thackeray, had stated that land in Aarey Colony was needed for Mumbai Metro's car shed though it would entail cutting of trees.

Asked about it, Aaditya, who has supported citizens' movement against tree-felling in Aarey, said, "The car shed has to go".

"The issue is not just about alliance, it is not about Aaditya versus CM nor is it Shiv Sena versus BJP. This is just an issue of Mumbai versus environmental damage," he said.

"We also want the metro...it is our dream project too like it is of the CM....but the issue is not just about felling trees, but the ecosystem," Thackeray added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
