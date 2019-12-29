'Not the Way of Damage Control': Shatrughan Sinha's Advice After UP Cops 'Manhandle' Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Reacting to the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday questioned the police action on Gandhi and suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it wasn’t the right way to do 'damage control'.

The Congress UP chief on Saturday was allegedly manhandled and grabbed by the throat by policemen in Lucknow as they tried to stop her from visiting the home of retired police officer arrested for taking part in protests against citizenship law.

"Police misbehaving with the 'Beti' of the most prominent Nehru-Gandhi family in the country, when she was going to see the families of those who were killed, shot dead, arrested including the family of the former IPS officer's family during the CAA protests in Lucknow," Sinha said.

Shatrughan Sinha also attacked the government over the withdrawal of SPG security and attacked the police for following the government’s instruction to deal with Priyanka Gandhi in a 'shameful manner'.

Videos of the incident showed Priyanka Gandhi being stopped by policemen in Lucknow as she went on foot, surrounded by supporters and securitymen. After a brief scuffle, she managed to walk on.

"As we were on our way, a police vehicle came and the policemen said you cannot go. I asked them 'why'. And was told that we will not be allowed to move ahead," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"I got off the vehicle and started walking. I was surrounded and a woman cop held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down. I was forcibly stopped and a woman officer pulled me up by my neck. But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my 'satyagraha'."

Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Modern Control Room Lucknow, who was deployed in security duty, said the allegations of manhandling the Congress leader and grabbing her by neck are "false".

Shatrughan Sinha congratulared Gandhi for her commitment and dedication and referring to PM Modi added, "Aise Aise, damage control nahin hota Sir (This is not the way of damage control)."

