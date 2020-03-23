Not Time to Celebrate, Will Start Working from Tonight, Says MP CM-designate Shivraj Singh Chouhan

After getting elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister-designate Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said this is not a time to celebrate but to fight off the coronavirus pandemic, adding he will start working at Mantralaya from tonight. Chouhan is expected to be sworn in on Monday night.

At legislative party meet here on Monday evening, senior leader Gopal Bhargav proposed Chouhan’s name and several MLAs, including former minister Narottam Mishra, seconded it.

Soon afterwards, central observers – Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Arun Singh — who were attending the meeting through video-conferencing announced that Chouhan has been named the leader of the BJP legislative party.

“This automatically means he has been chosen as chief minister and the party would shortly stake claim before the Governor for forming the government and swearing-in would follow,” Sahastrabuddhe said.

In his address, Chouhan launched a stinging assault on the outgoing Congress government, claiming it had destroyed the state during 15 months in power.

"With collective efforts, we will put the state back on track of development and public welfare, but I wish to urge partymen that it isn't a time for celebration and coronavirus is the topmost priority," he said. “I would start sitting in my office in Mantralaya since Monday night."