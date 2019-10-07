Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

'Not Well-Wishers': Split Wide Open in PDP After Meeting With Detained Mehbooba Mufti Cancelled

Within hours of announcing that a team of party leaders from Jammuwill meet Mehbooba in Srinagar on Monday following permission from administration, the PDP late Sunday said it has decided to defer the scheduled meeting but gave no reason.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Not Well-Wishers': Split Wide Open in PDP After Meeting With Detained Mehbooba Mufti Cancelled
Mehbooba Mufti during a candlelight march on August 4 to protest "attack on J&K's special status".

Jammu: Differences in the PDP over the issue of a party delegation meeting its detained president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar came out in the open on Monday with a senior leader alleging that those involved in the decision did not take on board the leadership in Jammu.

PDP General Secretary and former legislator Surinder Choudhary alleged that some "land grabbers and land mafia" within the party have taken the decision on the meeting.

Within hours of announcing that a team of party leaders from Jammu led by General Secretary Ved Mahajan will meet Mehbooba in Srinagar on Monday following permission from administration, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) late Sunday said it has decided to defer the scheduled meeting but gave no reason.

Sources within the party, however, said the visit was deferred because of lack of unanimity on the composition of the delegation. "They are not the well-wishers of the party and have in fact destroyed its base in Jammu," Choudhary told reporters.

Mehbooba is under detention since the night of August 4, a day before the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and announced bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

The PDP's announcement that it has been permitted to meet Mehbooba had come on a day when a 15-member delegation of the National Conference from Jammu met their party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah in Srinagar for the first time since their detention.

"I do not know where the (PDP) meeting took place and who took this decision (sending a delegation to meet Mehbooba). "I visited Kashmir twice after the abrogation of Article 370 to meet Mehbooba but was denied permission by local authorities," Choudhary said.

He said PDP is not the National Conference's 'B team' to follow its footsteps. "Why no meeting was convened to discuss the prevailing situation post abrogation of Article 370.

"Kashmir is shut, people in Ladakh are not satisfied and Jammu region has its own grievances after facing discrimination over the past 70 years," he said.

He also questioned the timing of the meeting. "How did they ignore these festivals to plan a visit of the delegation to Srinagar?" he asked.

"Those who have taken this decision are in fact land grabbers and land mafia who have destroyed the party in Jammu and do not even guarantee vote of their own spouses to the party," he alleged.

"What stopped them from visiting the party president... they are basically afraid (of action by the state administration) because of their misdeeds," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram