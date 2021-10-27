Not Worried About Growing BJP-TDP Friendship, Says YSR Congress Leader

The recent visit of the TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Delhi is of no consequence to the party at all, says YSR Congress Parliament leader Vijaysai Reddy. Hitting out at TDP, Reddy said, “Naidu had walked out of the NDA alliance and realised that it was a mistake and to mitigate the mistakes of the past he is coming to Delhi to draw the attention of the central leaders. I haven’t seen a more power-hungry and selfish person than Chandrababu Naidu.”

The YSR Congress thinks that even if the TDP and BJP become friends again, it doesn’t matter.

Vijaysai adds, “Even if all of them come together, it does not worry us because we are very much in control and very much in a situation to come to power again in the next election. We have 51 per cent votes to back us.”

This comment comes in at the back of Indira Babu’s meeting in the national capital with media persons what is said to have hinted that if possible he may want to work his way back into the NDA fold.

Naidu had told the media that it was an emotional decision taken by him at the time of breaking away from the NDA considering the sentiments of the people and the demand for a special status.

After being an alliance in the NDA led by the BJP, Chandrababu’s TDP broke away from the grand alliance in March 2018 after the Centre would not yield to their demand of getting special status for the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Following this, the Telugu Desam Party also moved a vote of no-confidence against the Union government which was defeated and led to a bitter break up between the two parties.

The TDP got a further drubbing at the hands of YSR during the 2019 Assembly elections when it was a landslide victory for Jaganmohan Reddy’s party winning 151 out of 175 Assembly seats and also winning 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

