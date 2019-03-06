Not Worried About Threats, Every Drop of Blood for India, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was not bothered about threats and abuses against him and asserted that every drop of his blood was for India and he would do what it takes to make India strong.Citing a Karnataka Congress leader's remark on "killing" him, he said, "Now one Congress leader talks of killing Modi, but I want to tell them I am not bothered about their threats and abuses. I am here to do my work, I am here to do whatever I can do to make India strong and prosperous."Addressing his first public rally here after BJP inked a poll pact with the AIADMK, in which PMK is also a constituent, he lashed out at the opposition, saying they are guided by selfish interests."The careless conduct of the opposition on national security is very well known...they are guided by politics and selfish interests. They neither want a strong India, nor strong armed forces."The Prime Minister said the opposition's hatred against him was reaching new levels daily and they have a competition over who abused him the most.Spotlighting his backward class origins - championing which the Dravidian parties had always steered their narrative in Tamil Nadu - the Prime Minister said "someone will abuse me, then someome will mock my poverty, then someone will abuse my family and some my lower caste origins."He said every drop of blood in his veins, "every breath of mine, every second of my time" was for India and its 130 crore people.Reiterating his "maha milawat," jibe (adulteration alliance) against the opposition, he wanted them to clearly state their plan to take the nation forward.He said Congress insulted regional leaders and alleged that late Chief Minister, veteran freedom fighter and Congress stalwart K Kamaraj was insulted time and again as he spoke for the people and challenged the dictatorship of "one" family.Modi alleged that 50 governments were dismissed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, using Article 356. "If the dynasty did not like a leader,the state government was dismissed.Fifty governments were dismissed by Indira Gandhi," he said.If there was one party that has abused Article 356 again and again, it was the Congress, he said.Even the DMK had become a victim, he said and hit out at the Dravidian party, led by M K Stalin, for joining forces with Congress,saying "opportunism has prevailed over values."The Prime Minister said the NDA government was deeply concerned about security and the Centre's vision was to make India a hub for defence production.One of the two defence corridors is located in Tamil Nadu and would give opportunities to local industries and youngsters, he said.About 1,900 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu have been released from Sri Lanka and even those who faced death sentences have been released through negotiations, he said.On the personal intervention of the Saudi Crown Prince, Modi said over 850 Indian prisoners would be released."If anyone of you is in pain we will work to heal it," he said.On development of the tourism and textile sector, the PM said NDA is committed to the development of these sectors."Weavers of Kancheepuram are the pride of this land. The Central government is committed to the development of the textile sector. We have released a subsidy of Rs 7,000 crore to the weavers in the country," he said.Kancheepuram and Tamil Nadu have a huge potential of tourism, he said and added that NDA had done a lot of work in the tourism sector as well.He said foreign tourist arrivals had increased by a record 42 per cent and foreign exchange earnings by 50 per cent. When tourism posted growth, the overall economy grew and even "a tea seller also earns," Modi said.Quoting poet Kalidoss, who hailed Kancheepuram as "Nagareshu Kanchi," the best city, he said an MP -referring to himself- from Kasi (Varanasi) had come to Kanchi."Our bond is strong and unbreakable, the culture and people of Tamil Nadu are remarkable," he said and hailed Tamil as a beautiful classical language.Latching on the memory and legacy of late AIADMK stalwart Jayalalithaa, he said the Centre was making continuous efforts for the development of Tamil Nadu and to make it a developed State, in consonance with the dream of "Amma Jayalalithaa ji."Acceding to the ruling party's demand, Modi said "We have decided to rename Chennai Central station after the great MGR."The Prime Minister further said that "We are also seriosuly thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have inflight announcements in Tamil language."In a show of bonhomie, a sceptre was presented to Modi by BJP state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister Palaniswami.The grand public meeting was organised by the AIADMK in association with its allies and the ruling party's signature colour "green," a favourite of Jayalalithaa, formed the backdrop of the stage.Modi also said the NDA's track record showed it was best placed to fulfill regional aspirations and its decisions were not taken "in an air conditioned room in Delhi.""The people of India are our high command. Our track record shows that the NDA is best placed to fulfill regional aspirations," he said in an apparent jibe at the Congress.India was a diverse nation and it would never progess till regional aspirations were met, he said."Sadly, the Congress and their allies can never fulfill regional aspirations because their decisions are guided by their high command and family first," he said.Supporting the Congress and its allies meant decisions "will be taken in AC rooms in Delhi, not in a village in Tamil Nadu," he added.