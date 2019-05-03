English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Not Yet Resigned From RSS': Shatrughan's Campaign For Wife Angers Cong's Lucknow Candidate
Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha attended an election meeting on Thursday with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
File photo of Poonam Sinha with husband Shatrughan Sinha.
Loading...
Lucknow: The Congress candidate from Lucknow on Friday took strong exception to party leader Shatrughan Sinha canvassing for his wife, who is the Samajwadi Party candidate in the constituency.
Shatrughan Sinha was present during the filing of nomination papers by his wife, Poonam Sinha. The actor-turned-politician attended an election meeting on Thursday with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
"From the behaviour of Shatrughan Sinha, it appears that although he has joined the Congress, but has not yet resigned from the RSS," Acharya Pramod, the Congress' Lucknow candidate, tweeted.
Shatrughan Sinha had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party recently and is the Congress candidate from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar.
Poonam Sinha is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate from Lucknow, who is contesting against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Pramod. Lucknow goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election next Monday.
Shatrughan Sinha was present during the filing of nomination papers by his wife, Poonam Sinha. The actor-turned-politician attended an election meeting on Thursday with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
"From the behaviour of Shatrughan Sinha, it appears that although he has joined the Congress, but has not yet resigned from the RSS," Acharya Pramod, the Congress' Lucknow candidate, tweeted.
Shatrughan Sinha had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party recently and is the Congress candidate from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar.
Poonam Sinha is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate from Lucknow, who is contesting against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Pramod. Lucknow goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election next Monday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
- Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame
- J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
- PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results