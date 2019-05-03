Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Not Yet Resigned From RSS': Shatrughan's Campaign For Wife Angers Cong's Lucknow Candidate

Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha attended an election meeting on Thursday with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
'Not Yet Resigned From RSS': Shatrughan's Campaign For Wife Angers Cong's Lucknow Candidate
File photo of Poonam Sinha with husband Shatrughan Sinha.
Lucknow: The Congress candidate from Lucknow on Friday took strong exception to party leader Shatrughan Sinha canvassing for his wife, who is the Samajwadi Party candidate in the constituency.

Shatrughan Sinha was present during the filing of nomination papers by his wife, Poonam Sinha. The actor-turned-politician attended an election meeting on Thursday with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

"From the behaviour of Shatrughan Sinha, it appears that although he has joined the Congress, but has not yet resigned from the RSS," Acharya Pramod, the Congress' Lucknow candidate, tweeted.

Shatrughan Sinha had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party recently and is the Congress candidate from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar.

Poonam Sinha is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate from Lucknow, who is contesting against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Pramod. Lucknow goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election next Monday.
