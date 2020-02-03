'Nothing But Absolute Nuisance': Meghalaya Guv Tathagata Roy Slams Shaheen Bagh Protesters
Roy said the protesters, who have been occupying the public place for one-and-a-half months, have caused great inconvenience to people to carry on with their daily activities.
File photo of Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy (Image : PTI)
Kolkata: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Monday described the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as "nothing but absolute nuisance".
"People are sitting at a public place for one-and-a-half months, causing great inconvenience to people to carry on their daily activities," he said.
Roy said his West Bengal counterpart Jagdeep Dhankar is being shown "despicable behaviour" by the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has taken the state-governor relation to an unprecedented low.
Roy, who was talking to reporters at the Viswa Hindu Parishad stall at 44th Kolkata International Book Fair, said it was "shameful" for a state if its governor, who is also chancellor of state universities, is prevented from attending the convocation Calcutta University and no high ranked official intervenes when his car is stopped.
Roy, who has also been the governor of Tripura in the past, said he believed that there was provocation by the TMC government.
"I have never witnessed such despicable behaviour towards a governor. I could have never imagined that an elected government can stoop so low. No words are enough to condemn such behaviour. It has taken the state-governor relation to an unprecedented low," the Meghalaya governor said.
To another question about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments that CAA if implemented will have serious consequences in the country, Roy first declined to comment on a political issue and then said "If she has indeed made such a comment, then that is unfortunate."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar at Gauri Khan's Lavish Party
- Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter
- Google Maps Traffic Info Can be Tricked Easily, But You Shouldn't Stop Trusting it Just yet
- MSI Prestige 15 Review: Hold on For a Moment if You Are About to Buy a Dell XPS 15
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years