1-min read

'Nothing But Absolute Nuisance': Meghalaya Guv Tathagata Roy Slams Shaheen Bagh Protesters

Roy said the protesters, who have been occupying the public place for one-and-a-half months, have caused great inconvenience to people to carry on with their daily activities.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
File photo of Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy (Image : PTI)

Kolkata: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Monday described the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as "nothing but absolute nuisance".

"People are sitting at a public place for one-and-a-half months, causing great inconvenience to people to carry on their daily activities," he said.

Roy said his West Bengal counterpart Jagdeep Dhankar is being shown "despicable behaviour" by the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has taken the state-governor relation to an unprecedented low.

Roy, who was talking to reporters at the Viswa Hindu Parishad stall at 44th Kolkata International Book Fair, said it was "shameful" for a state if its governor, who is also chancellor of state universities, is prevented from attending the convocation Calcutta University and no high ranked official intervenes when his car is stopped.

Roy, who has also been the governor of Tripura in the past, said he believed that there was provocation by the TMC government.

"I have never witnessed such despicable behaviour towards a governor. I could have never imagined that an elected government can stoop so low. No words are enough to condemn such behaviour. It has taken the state-governor relation to an unprecedented low," the Meghalaya governor said.

To another question about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments that CAA if implemented will have serious consequences in the country, Roy first declined to comment on a political issue and then said "If she has indeed made such a comment, then that is unfortunate."

