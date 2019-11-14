Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Betrayal of People's Trust': Plea in SC Against Post Poll Alliance of Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra

The plea, likely to be listed for hearing in next few days, alleged that the change in the stand of Shiv Sena, which had fought the Assembly polls along with BJP, was 'nothing but betrayal of people trust reposed in the NDA'.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Betrayal of People's Trust': Plea in SC Against Post Poll Alliance of Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra
A file photo of the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking declaration of the post poll alliance among Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra as "fraud" on the electorate for gaining power.

The plea, likely to be listed for hearing in next few days, alleged that the change in the stand of Shiv Sena, which had fought the Assembly polls along with BJP, was "nothing but betrayal of people's trust reposed in the NDA".

President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

The PIL filed by Pramod Pandit Joshi also sought a direction to the Centre and the state asking them to refrain from appointing a chief minister from the emerging post poll alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

"The act of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are unethical and contrary to the constitutional scheme for staking claim to form government without legitimate alliance of political parties, which is far from the concept of the popular government," the petition, filed through lawyer advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, said.

The plea said the post poll coalition between two or more political parties was impermissible under the Constitution as it lacked peoples' mandate.

The political parties, which have been voted out of power, cannot stake claim to form government by entering into such a coalition, it said.

"The governor is under constitutional obligation to consider concept of popular government to be provided. The present post poll coalition is based on power sharing concept of two political parties who have been voted out by the people," the petition said.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought the October 21 state elections in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.

But the BJP did not cede the Sena's demand of sharing the chief minister's post, leading to falling apart of the nearly three-decade-old alliance.

The Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats respectively, in the last month's polls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram