'Nothing is Decided Yet': Kanhaiya Kumar on Contesting 2019 LS Polls From Bihar's Begusarai
It is speculated that former JNU leader Kanhaiya Kumar will contest against the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine on a CPI ticket.
File photo of Kanhaiya Kumar presenting his JNU thesis to his mother.
New Delhi: Amid speculation that Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU), is set to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai in Bihar, the young leader told CNN-News18 that “nothing has been decided” as yet.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
