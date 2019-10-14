‘Nothing Political About It’: Chiranjeevi Luncheon Meet with Jagan Reddy Sparks Buzz

Amaravati: Actor Chiranjeevi on Monday had a luncheon meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latters residence here but said there was nothing political about it.

Chiranjeevi, a former union minister, flew down to Vijayawada by a special flight along with his wife Surekha for the meeting with the Chief Minister and his wife Bharati.

After quitting politics in 2014, Chiranjeevi on October 2 released his second major film Syera Narasimha Reddy.

Emerging from the Chief Ministers residence, Chiranjeevi told reporters that there was "nothing political" about their meeting.

"I invited Jagan to watch my film, which is based on the life of the first freedom fighter, who hailed from Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. He evinced interest in it," Chiranjeevi said.

Jagan also wished that Chiranjeevi continued to make more successful films.

The Chief Minister felicitated the veteran actor on the occasion and presented him a memento.

