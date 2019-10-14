‘Nothing Political About It’: Chiranjeevi Luncheon Meet with Jagan Reddy Sparks Buzz
Chiranjeevi, a former union minister, flew down to Vijayawada by a special flight along with his wife Surekha for the meeting with the Chief Minister and his wife Bharati.
Actor Chiranjeevi had a luncheon meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Credits: Twitter)
Amaravati: Actor Chiranjeevi on Monday had a luncheon meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latters residence here but said there was nothing political about it.
Chiranjeevi, a former union minister, flew down to Vijayawada by a special flight along with his wife Surekha for the meeting with the Chief Minister and his wife Bharati.
After quitting politics in 2014, Chiranjeevi on October 2 released his second major film Syera Narasimha Reddy.
Emerging from the Chief Ministers residence, Chiranjeevi told reporters that there was "nothing political" about their meeting.
"I invited Jagan to watch my film, which is based on the life of the first freedom fighter, who hailed from Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. He evinced interest in it," Chiranjeevi said.
Jagan also wished that Chiranjeevi continued to make more successful films.
The Chief Minister felicitated the veteran actor on the occasion and presented him a memento.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani Reveals Why She is Jealous of 'Bro' and Fitness Guru Micky Mehta in Insta Post
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- Reliance Jio Says India’s Monthly Data Usage is More Than 9GB Per Subscriber
- This Airline's All-Women Crew Flew 120 Young Girls to NASA to Promote Gender Equality
- NASA Satellite Images Show Fires Still Burning May Be Reason for Poor Air Quality in North India