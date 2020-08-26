'Nothing Short of Betrayal': Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre over Failure to Clear GST Dues of States

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who on Wednesday convened a meeting of opposition chief ministers on several issues, said the Centre's refusal to not pay GST compensation to the states was "nothing short of betrayal".

"In the meeting of the Standing Committee of Finance on August 11, the Finance Secretary of the government stated that the Centre is not in a position to pay the mandatory GST compensation of 14% for the current year. This refusal is nothing short of betrayal on part of the Modi government," she said.

The virtual meeting was convened to evolve a collective stand ahead of the August 27 GST Council meeting.

The GST Council on Thursday will discuss the issue of grant of compensation to states for the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finance ministers of all states are part of the GST Council, where the opposition chief ministers are expected to jointly demand from the government grant of 14% GST compensation to them.