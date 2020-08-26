POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Nothing Short of Betrayal': Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre over Failure to Clear GST Dues of States

Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi.

The virtual meeting of the opposition chief ministers was convened to evolve a collective stand ahead of the August 27 GST Council meeting.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
Share this:

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who on Wednesday convened a meeting of opposition chief ministers on several issues, said the Centre's refusal to not pay GST compensation to the states was "nothing short of betrayal".

"In the meeting of the Standing Committee of Finance on August 11, the Finance Secretary of the government stated that the Centre is not in a position to pay the mandatory GST compensation of 14% for the current year. This refusal is nothing short of betrayal on part of the Modi government," she said.

The virtual meeting was convened to evolve a collective stand ahead of the August 27 GST Council meeting.

The GST Council on Thursday will discuss the issue of grant of compensation to states for the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finance ministers of all states are part of the GST Council, where the opposition chief ministers are expected to jointly demand from the government grant of 14% GST compensation to them.

Next Story
Loading