Nothing to Lose, Can Turn it Into an Opportunity, Says BSP as Party Decides to Contest Upcoming UP Bypolls

In contrast with the earlier policy of not contesting polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to field contestants in the upcoming by-elections on seven assembly seats to be held later this year.

Out of the seven assembly seats, six were held by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while one seat was with the Samajwadi Party. BSP has entrusted its second line of leaders with the responsibility to prove mettle in the by-polls. In 2017 state assembly polls, BSP was reduced to mere 19 assembly seats which was not less than any psychological setback for the ground level party workers.

“The seven assembly seats going for by-polls were not held by BSP, we have nothing to lose but we can turn it into an opportunity instead. In the past, five out of these seven seats, namely Malhani (earlier known as Rari), Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Ghatamput, and Tundla have been won by the BSP. The party had even won Amroha Lok Sabha seat and the Naugaon assembly seat under this is also up for by-polls, whereas our performance has improved on Deoria seat as well,” a senior BSP leader on the condition of anonymity said.

As per highly placed sources in the BSP, a separate strategy has been devised for all the seven assembly seats as per the directions of the party supremo Mayawati. BSP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra along with Shamshuddin Raini, Munkad Ali and all the MPs, MLAs and MLCs have been assigned responsibilities, while the zonal level committees are continuously monitoring the election work.

Senior BSP leaders will campaign for these seats until the elections are conducted. However, chances of BSP supremo going for campaigning are rare.

On the other hand in a bid to woo Brahmins ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, BSP would be launching a campaign during the Navratri. Spearheaded by Satish Chandra Mishra who has been holding district-wise meetings for the last two months, the campaign seeks to attract Brahmin voters.

With the BSP deciding to contest the by-polls, the main concern of the opposition parties will be the splitting of votes as they will be fighting the ruling BJP that seems to be on a strong footing.