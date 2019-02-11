‘Nothing Wrong in it’: Chandrababu Naidu On Post-Poll Alliance With Jagan Reddy

#NewsAlert – If they have national interests, let them come. If at all he (@ysjagan) wins one or two seats, let him come and support us; nothing wrong in it: Andhra Pradesh CM @ncbn tells @maryashakil. | #NaiduAgainstCentre #BattleOf2019 pic.twitter.com/7pdCrtyzQv — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 11, 2019

Staging a day-long dharna in the national capital for special status for Andhra Pradesh, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday hinted that he would be open to a post-poll alliance with regional rival YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to keep the BJP away.Speaking to News18, Naidu said, “If at all he (Reddy) wins any seats, let him come and support us, nothing wrong in it.”However, he alleged that at present, Reddy is helping the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which, he said, was evident from Sunday’s massive gathering at Modi’s rally in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.Stating that Modi was protecting the YSRCP chief from “cases”, Naidu said it was not possible for the BJP to mobilise such a huge rally on its own and those who had gathered were paid for the same.Reddy, who recently completed a 3,000-km 'padayatra', complained to Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narsimhan on Saturday about the alleged misuse of state machinery by the chief minister in a bid to return to power in the next elections.“Naidu himself had argued in the assembly that special status for Andhra was not required and he was only seeking a special package for the state. The man who argued against the special status is now sitting on a protest for the same in Delhi. That is the kind of man he is,” Reddy had said.