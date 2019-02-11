English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Nothing Wrong in it’: Chandrababu Naidu On Post-Poll Alliance With Jagan Reddy
New Delhi: Staging a day-long dharna in the national capital for special status for Andhra Pradesh, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday hinted that he would be open to a post-poll alliance with regional rival YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to keep the BJP away.
Speaking to News18, Naidu said, “If at all he (Reddy) wins any seats, let him come and support us, nothing wrong in it.”
Speaking to News18, Naidu said, “If at all he (Reddy) wins any seats, let him come and support us, nothing wrong in it.”
#NewsAlert – If they have national interests, let them come. If at all he (@ysjagan) wins one or two seats, let him come and support us; nothing wrong in it: Andhra Pradesh CM @ncbn tells @maryashakil. | #NaiduAgainstCentre #BattleOf2019 pic.twitter.com/7pdCrtyzQv— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 11, 2019
“Naidu himself had argued in the assembly that special status for Andhra was not required and he was only seeking a special package for the state. The man who argued against the special status is now sitting on a protest for the same in Delhi. That is the kind of man he is,” Reddy had said.
