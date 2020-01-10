Take the pledge to vote

Notice for Tree Cutting for Gopinath Munde Memorial in Aurangabad Sparks Row

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, after visiting the site of proposed memorial of his father, said not a single tree would be felled, and instead indigenous tree varieties would be planted.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Aurangabad: On a day Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that no trees would be cut for a memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray here, another controversy erupted with the civic body issuing a notice for tree cutting for late Gopinath Munde's memorial.

Aurangabad mayor Nandkumar Ghodele assured that the notice was a mere formality, and no tree would be cut for the late BJP leader's memorial either.

The Maharashtra CM, after visiting the Priyadarshini Garden, the site of proposed memorial of his father, said not a single tree would be felled, and instead indigenous tree varieties would be planted.

But on the same day, a notice appeared in several local newspapers seeking objections, if any, from the public for felling 110 trees for Munde's memorial on Jalna Road.

The last date for submitting objections is January 11, it said.

Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority member Kishor Pathak criticised the civic body for giving a short notice.

"Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele had said no trees will be cut for Thackeray memorial, and the same rule should apply in this case too," he said.

He also alleged that the Tree Authority was not consulted.

Later, Mayor Ghodele said, "It is merely a procedure. I still maintain that not a single tree will be cut down (for Munde's memorial)."

BJP MLA Atul Save said he would visit the memorial site and ensure that "maximum trees are saved".

