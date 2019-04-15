English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Notice to Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh for 'Removing Trousers' Threat
Dilip Ghosh made the remark when he saw that a Ram Navami hoarding containing his poster was removed by a poll official.
File photo of Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.
Kolkata: The Election Commission has slapped a show cause notice on West Bengal's BJP chief and Lok Sabha candidate Dilip Ghosh for threatening to take off the trousers of a poll panel official who had removed a Ram Navami hoarding containing his poster.
"We have taken notice of his comment. He has been served a show cause notice," an Election Commission official told reporters here.
Ghosh, who is the BJP candidate from Medinipur constituency, got peeved after the hoarding was removed in Paschim Medinipur district. The Election Commission officials had taken off the hoarding as it was "put up in violation of the Model Code of Conduct".
An angry Ghosh, who has a habit of making controversial comments, then said: "Had it been done in my presence, I would have removed the trousers of the poll official".
