English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Now Black Flag Protest by BJP Against Shashi Tharoor for ‘Hindu Pakistan’ Remark
According to police, the BJP workers including some women, raised slogans against Shashi Tharoor and waved black flags when he came to address a function.
According to police, the BJP workers including some women, raised slogans against Shashi Tharoor and waved black flags when he came to address a function.
Thiruvananthapuram: BJP workers waved black flags at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor here today, a day after activists of the youth outfit of the saffron party defaced his office protesting his controversial 'Hindu Pakistan' remark.
The BJP workers, including some women, raised slogans against Tharoor and waved black flags when he came to address a function this evening, police said.
There was a heavy deployment of police personnel at the venue of the function at Pachalloor.
Police said they ensured none of the protesters could get near Tharoor, adding no arrests had been made.
Tharoor had courted controversy with his recent remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".
On Monday, Bharatiya Yuva Morcha workers had poured engine oil in front of his constituency office near the state Secretariat here, laid a wreath on the gate and put up banner stating it was the 'Pakistan office'.
Tharoor had written to City Police Commissioner P Prakash seeking protection for the smooth functioning of his office.
A police official said security has been provided to the MP at his office and venues of functions attended by him.
Also Watch
The BJP workers, including some women, raised slogans against Tharoor and waved black flags when he came to address a function this evening, police said.
There was a heavy deployment of police personnel at the venue of the function at Pachalloor.
Police said they ensured none of the protesters could get near Tharoor, adding no arrests had been made.
Tharoor had courted controversy with his recent remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".
On Monday, Bharatiya Yuva Morcha workers had poured engine oil in front of his constituency office near the state Secretariat here, laid a wreath on the gate and put up banner stating it was the 'Pakistan office'.
Tharoor had written to City Police Commissioner P Prakash seeking protection for the smooth functioning of his office.
A police official said security has been provided to the MP at his office and venues of functions attended by him.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Okuhara Stands in Sindhu's Way Again at World Championship
- Trump-Putin Meeting: Russian Presidential Limo Aurus Senat Makes International Debut in Helsinki
- Rita Bhaduri Passes Away: She Was My Closest Competitor in FTII But It Didn't Colour Our Friendship, Says Azmi
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion
- Rolls-Royce Unveils Hybrid Flying Taxi in Collaboration with Aston Martin, Joins Uber, Google