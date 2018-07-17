Now Black Flag Protest by BJP Against Shashi Tharoor for ‘Hindu Pakistan’ Remark

BJP workers waved black flags at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor here today, a day after activists of the youth outfit of the saffron party defaced his office protesting his controversial 'Hindu Pakistan' remark.The BJP workers, including some women, raised slogans against Tharoor and waved black flags when he came to address a function this evening, police said.There was a heavy deployment of police personnel at the venue of the function at Pachalloor.Police said they ensured none of the protesters could get near Tharoor, adding no arrests had been made.Tharoor had courted controversy with his recent remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".On Monday, Bharatiya Yuva Morcha workers had poured engine oil in front of his constituency office near the state Secretariat here, laid a wreath on the gate and put up banner stating it was the 'Pakistan office'.Tharoor had written to City Police Commissioner P Prakash seeking protection for the smooth functioning of his office.A police official said security has been provided to the MP at his office and venues of functions attended by him.