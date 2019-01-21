Now, BSP Leader Offers Rs 50 Lakh for Beheading BJP MLA Who Made Offensive Remarks Against Mayawati

Coming close on the heels of BJP's Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh's offensive remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati, a former BSP MLA has made an even more provocative statement.Taking Offense at Sadhana Singh's "worse than eunuch" remark against Mayawati for joining hands with the SP, BSP's Vijay Yadav demanded Singh's apology and also threatened to offer Rs 50 lakh to person who will behead Sadhana Singh."BJP MLA Sadhna Singh should seek apology from Behenji and women of the country, else we will protest. After collecting money from my supporters, I will give Rs 50 lakh to the person who will bring Sadhna Singh's head to me," news agency ANI quoted Vijay Yadav as saying.It must be pointed out that though Singh initially refused to apologise for her statement, she later expressed regret, saying her remarks were only meant to remind Mayawati of the support BJP provided to her during the 1995 incident.“My intention was not to insult anyone. I only wanted to remind Mayawati ji of the support BJP provided to her after the unfortunate guest house incident on June 5, 1995. I apologise if my words have caused grief to anyone,” Singh said in her statement.The BJP's Mughalsarai MLA, while addressing a gathering on Saturday, had said a woman who underwent a 'chirharan' (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators, "she is worse than an eunuch".Interestingly, son of Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh was also present on stage when the legislator made derogatory comments.BSP leader Ram Chandra Gautam has already filed a police complaint against Sadhana Singh.After sealing the pre-poll alliance with the SP for the Lok Sabha polls, addressing a press conference, Mayawati on January 12 said that she was ready to forgive and forget the 'guest house incident' during which she was held hostage by SP workers at the state guest house.Appalled by the statement, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra slammed Singh as "mentally ill"."This shows BJP's level, and their disappointment and frustration with the SP-BSP alliance. They do not have strength to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh. The level of language shows their mental illness. Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital in Agra or Bareilly. They have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh," he said.Akhilesh Yadav too condemned the statement. "The kind of words used for Mayawati by BJP's woman MLA from Mughalsarai is highly objectionable. I condemn the statement. BJP has become completely bankrupt when it comes to morals. They are just frustrated. The statement is an insult to the women of the country," Akhilesh Yadav said.The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognisance of Singh’s remarks and said a notice would be issued seeking her reply.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.