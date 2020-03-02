Now, Concerned Citizens Join Civic Poll Fray to Fight Political Leaders' Apathy, Clean up Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) are due later this year and a group of citizens concerned with civic issues have decided to come together to fight against the apathy shown by the three political parties in the state. The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) promises to be a political party with an exclusive focus on Bengaluru and BBMP.

Citizens from across Bengaluru, who've been working at the grassroots level in areas of solid waste management, education, water conservation, potholes and healthcare, have pledged their support and will be seen challenging the BJP, Congress and JD(S) in the civic body polls which are scheduled to be held by August this year.

The new party has also introduced around 20 active and passionate citizens of Bengaluru as prospectivecorporator candidates. It plans to contest in all 198 wards of Bengaluru in the upcoming BBMP elections.

"We have a presence across the city in almost 100 wards with thousands of volunteers extending their support to us. Through a combination of good corporators, grassroots-focused manifestos and transparency-oriented approach, we are confident of solving the fundamental issues faced by Bengaluru today," said BNP general secretary Srikanth Narasimhan.

Badri Narayanan, executive committee member for manifesto and BNP ward leader in Koramangala, said the party's focus would be on bringing accountability and transparency in the system.

"At present, pourakarmikas (civic workers) in Bengaluru are treated badly, apartment dwellers are harassed, slum dwellers live in pathetic conditions, roads are filled with potholes, waste management is in a mess, storm-water drains are stinking and lakes are frothing. The BNP’s promise to the city is that we will work positively and proactively towards addressing the issues faced by the citizens of Bengaluru through good governance right at the grassroots level," Narayan said.

Last week, riding on the success of its massive mandate in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to enter the fray in the upcoming municipal polls in the country’s IT capital.

Promising to bring the Kejriwal model of development to Karnataka, AAP leaders said the party’s first challenge would be to contest the civic elections based on the theme of 'politics of work'.

