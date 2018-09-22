English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now, DMK Seeks Probe Into 'Suspect' Rafale Deal to Reveal 'Truth'
Hollande was quoted as purportedly saying that the Indian government proposed Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence as the partner for Dassault Aviation in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale jet fighter deal and France did not have a choice.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin. (PTI photo)
Chennai: The DMK Saturday demanded an inquiry into the Rafale deal to find out the "truth" following former French President Francois Hollande's reported comments.
Gandhi had earlier said in the day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a Rs 130,000 crore "surgical strike" on the defence forces.
The French government has said it was in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners for the
Rafale fighter jet deal, asserting that French companies have the full freedom to select Indian firms for the contract.
Reacting to Hollande's reported remark, which is at variance with the Indian government's position on the Rafale deal, a Defence Ministry spokesman had Friday said,
"The report referring to former French President Hollande's statement that government of India insisted upon a particular firm as offset partner for Dassault Aviation in Rafale is being verified."
Gandhi had earlier said in the day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a Rs 130,000 crore "surgical strike" on the defence forces.
