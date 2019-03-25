Kailash Vijayvargia Eager to Take On Digvijaya Singh, Says It Will be a ‘Fun Fight’

:Throwing his hat in the ring, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday expressed an interest in taking on Congress’s Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying it would be “fun” to fight against him.“If the party wants me to, I am ready to contest from Bhopal, it will be a fun fight,” Vijayvargiya said on Sunday.Known for his stinging attacks on the Congress, Vijayvargiya added that Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia will face a tough challenge in the state capital as, according to him, Bhopal is the strongest BJP seat in Madhya Pradesh.Taking a swipe at sports and youth welfare minister Jitu Patwari’s offer to contest from Indore, Vijayvargiya, who is a native of the city, said the Congress government was “doomed” this time, which is why the state ministers were scrambling to get elected as MPs.However, Vijayvargiya is not the first BJP candidate in the state to have expressed a desire to duel against Digvijaya in Bhopal. On Saturday, Sadhvi Pragya Bharti, who was earlier named in the Malegaon blast case said he wanted to contest against Singh from Bhopal. Apart from this, incumbent MP Alok Sanjar, the BJP state general secretary VD Sharma and Mayor Alok Sharma, too, are in the contention for candidature from there.Former chief minister of the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a dig at Singh, who he referred to as ‘Bantadhar Returns’, adding that the BJP faces no challenge from him in Bhopal. When asked whether he would be contesting from Bhopal, Chouhan said he would follow “whatever the party instructs him to”. He furthered added that irrespective of his candidature, BJP’s victory on all 29 seats in the state was imminent.