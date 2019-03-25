English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kailash Vijayvargia Eager to Take On Digvijaya Singh, Says It Will be a ‘Fun Fight’
Known for his stinging attacks on the Congress, Vijayvargiya added that Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia will face a tough challenge in the state capital as, according to him, Bhopal is the strongest BJP seat in Madhya Pradesh.
File photo of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Getty Images)
Indore:Throwing his hat in the ring, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday expressed an interest in taking on Congress’s Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying it would be “fun” to fight against him.
“If the party wants me to, I am ready to contest from Bhopal, it will be a fun fight,” Vijayvargiya said on Sunday.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
