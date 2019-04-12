MP Govt to Probe Anomalies in Journalism Varsity, BJP Will Hold Statewide Stir to Expose Cong

Corruption seems to the flavour of the poll season in Madhya Pradesh.After the I-T raids on Congress leaders’ aides and FIR in an e-tendering scam during the BJP regime, the Kamal Nath government has decided to look into alleged anomalies that occurred at a journalism university when BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan was at the helm.The irregularities are said to have taken place at the Makhanlal National University of Journalism and Communication over the last few years.After coming to power, the Congress government formed a committee to look into the matter.The committee has reportedly found that RSS and BJP functionaries were extended various benefits on the university’s Bhopal and Noida campuses. Sources said an FIR might be lodged in a day or two.On Wednesday, the government took up the probe into the multi crore e-tendering scam in which various tenders were floated through the e-procurement portal during Chouhan’s tenure.There are also indications that the Congress dispensation might open files of Vyapam and nutritious food scams during the BJP rule.However, Chouhan told reporters that it was the grand old party and its leadership that indulged in corruption.“Let them probe whatever they want,” said Chouhan, adding the FIR in the e-tendering scam was nothing but an act of frustration of the Congress.On Thursday, Nath said officials of the Economic Offences Wing were only doing their job and wondered why the BJP leadership seemed unnerved by it.The saffron party, in a statement, on Friday said BJP workers would hold statewide protests to expose the Congress on Saturday.Claiming that the grand old party had unleased anarchy in the last three months after coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, BJP’s state vice-president Vijesh Lunawat said Rs 281 crore was recovered from the chief minister’s home.