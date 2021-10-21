Now, Mukesh Sahani Takes on Tejashwi Yadav Over 'Fishing' Episode

The “fishing" episode of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav continues to stay in the headlines ahead of the October 30 bypolls to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly seats with members of the ruling dispensation slamming him for his “hypocrisy".

State Animal and Fisheries Minister and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani said that Tejashwi Yadav is inclined towards fishing, he should leave behind his shiny kurta-pajamas, branded shoes, and accompany him into the water to realize how tough the life of fishermen is.

“Though the fishermen community have already experienced how you have stabbed a knife in their back in the 2020 Assembly election," he added.

JD-U national President Lalan Singh also jumped into the fray, saying the fisherman community has not forgotten how Tejashwi Yadav insulted Sahani during the 2020 Assembly election.

“Mukesh Sahani is the leader of the fisherman community but how you had insulted him is not forgotten by this community. Migratory Babu, don’t do hypocrisy. People are aware of it," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav asked Lalan Singh to apologize to the fisherman community for insulting them with derogatory remarks.

“Lalan Singh declared that the people of Nishad community are having lower confidence. It is an insult to people who are dependent on fisheries. He is looking at the Nishad community in a despicable manner. He should apologize to them," he said in a tweet.

Tejashwi Yadav was seen fishing in one of the villages in the poll-bound Tarapur constituency on Monday. He also caught a small fish and said that today he has “caught a small fish and will catch big fish after coming in the power in Bihar".

When reporters asked Lalan Singh that Tejashwi Yadav had gone fishing and looked to be very confident in the by-election, Lalan Singh replied that “those having high confidence cannot do fishing".

