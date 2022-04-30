Now Om Prakash Rajbhar, Along with Don Mukhtar's Son, Seeks Time to Meet Azam Khan in Sitapur Jail

Days after Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal met Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan in Sitapur jail, SP ally and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has now asked for time to meet the Rampur lawmaker before Eid. His Mau MLA Abbas Ansari may also accompany him.

Amidst the news of Azam Khan being allegedly upset with Samajwadi Party, this meeting may be significant as earlier the Lok Sabha MP had reportedly refused to meet a delegation of SP MLAs led by Ravidas Mehrotra.

On the other hand, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief has given indication that post Eid there could be discussion about forming a third front or may be a new political party. Shivpal has been standing in favour of Azam Khan since starting and recently after meeting Azam Khan in Sitapur Jail, Shivpal had alleged that Samajwadi Party didn’t do enough for Azam Khan.

Earlier, Shivpal Singh had said, “There are small cases against Azam Khan. The Samajwadi Party should have fought his battle, but it was not done. Azam Khan has also been a member of Lok Sabha. The identity of SP was struggle and movement. We are with Azam Khan and he is with us.” Previously a close aide of Azam Khan, Fasahat Ali Shanu had also alleged that Azam Khan was being ignored by SP leadership and he was left to die in jail.

On one hand, the Samajwadi Party is busy in keeping its flock together, but despite all the efforts, nothing seems to be working in their favour. The SP which looked strong during the elections is now looking weak and helpless. In such a scenario, there is a possibility that all the regional leaders including Azam Khan, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Babu Singh Kushwaha, Daddu Prasad, Chandra Shekhar Azad and some more leaders can come together to form a front. Speculations are also rife that these leaders can explore opportunities with the Aam Aadmi Party as well. All these parties together can prepare a new equation and present themselves as a new option for the people of the state.

