Now PM Modi Avoids Using Chowkidar Word in His Election Rallies, Says Rahul Gandhi

Persisting with his attacks on Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the PM has started avoiding usage of ‘chowkidar’ word in his election rallies of late.While addressing an election rally in Rewa, the Congress chief yet again targeted Modi for calling himself a Chowkidar and said the country had thought he would guard farmers, labourers, youths and the weak but instead he stood guard for people like Anil Ambani, Adani (Gautam), Nirav Modi and Mehul Chouksi.The Congress chief said the Election Commission wants him not to use his Chowkidar catchphrase in his speeches, but what can he do if when he mentions Chowkidar, the public completes the sentence by saying ‘chor hai’.“What is my fault in this,” Gandhi said with a sheepish smile adding he only uses the chowkidar word.“Narendra Modiji also these days avoids saying chowkidar word in his election meetings,” claimed Gandhi, and said he fears that if he utters chowkidar word, the BJP workers present in the crowd might complete the sentence.He said that while Modi earlier used to boast 56-inch chest, now he reads out his speeches from teleprompters on either sides of his dais and is persistently cautioned not speak on issues such as employment and promise of Rs 15 lakh to every household.Gandhi lambasted the Centre further saying he was told that the district of Rewa has seen closure of 12,000 business units due to Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) and demonetisation.The Congress president also alleged that PM Modi on the pretext of fighting black money, took out money from public’s pockets and gave it to the big corporates.A subsequent recession, Gandhi claimed led to massive unemployment. Nyay scheme would counter this economic slowdown in the country, he claimed, besides helping out the poor.The Congress is trying to stage a comeback in Vindhya region after a disappointing defeat at BJP’s hands in assembly polls.