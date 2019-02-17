English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now, Shatrughan Sinha Lauds PM Modi for Patna Metro Rail, Other Bihar Projects
Shatrughan Sinha is a second-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, and served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.
Loading...
Patna: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday hailed the Patna Metro Rail and other projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore launched in Barauni by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they would usher in progress for Bihar.
"I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar for the Patna metro project. Great move forward in terms of development and progress in Bihar along with other projects... highly appreciated and applauded," Sinha tweeted.
Sinha is a second-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, and served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar for the Patna metro project. Great move forward in terms of development and progress in Bihar along with other projects... highly appreciated and applauded," Sinha tweeted.
Sinha is a second-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, and served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renegades' Sensational Turnaround Hands Them Maiden BBL Title
- Kylie Jenner Joins Celery Juice Craze After Sister Kim Kardashian, Here's How it Benefits Your Body
- Olive's Branch: People are Adopting Trees to Help Breathe New Life into Dying Village
- Vicky Kaushal on Pulwama Attack: It Should Not be Forgiven and Forgotten
- AddArmor Escalade Bulletproof Vehicle Can Withstand AK-47 Bullets - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results