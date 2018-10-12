Shivpal's Son Challenges Akhilesh Yadav, Likely to Field Candidate from SP Stronghold Kannauj in 2019

Aditya Yadav, like father Shivpal Yadav, is leaving no stone unturned to garner support for their newly formed party Samajwadi Secular Morcha. Popularly known as “Ankur bhaiyya” among the youngsters, the leader is spending most of his time with the youth, urging them to join his party and fight social injustice and communalism.His residence is abuzz with youngsters who want to meet junior Yadav and discuss with him the ideologies of the party and methods to strengthen it.Aditya Yadav had earlier been involved with the groundwork and has now come in the forefront. Earlier on Thursday, he also said that the Secular Morcha cannot be defeated in Kannauj, stronghold of his cousin and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.Akhilesh’s wife Dimple is the Member of Parliament from Kannauj and Akhilesh recently announced that he would be contesting 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from the town.Aditya Yadav’s claim of winning Kannauj is seen as a direct challenge to the elder brother and former UP CM. “Samajwadi Secular Morcha will field a strong candidate in Kannauj. We will win even if Akhilesh Yadav contests from Kannauj. We will announce our candidate soon. Barring Mulayam Singh Yadav’s seat, we will field candidates on all the seats,” said Aditya Yadav who is also the Chairman of UPPCF and Director IFFCO.Further attacking the Samajwadi Party, Yadav said, “The 'samajwad' (socialist) of the Samajwadi Party is slowly dying. We do not make our strategies sitting in air-conditioned rooms like them. We believe in ground and actual work.” Shivpal Yadav’s son also attacked the current Yogi Adityanath government said that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state.​