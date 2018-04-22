Now, Uddhav Thackeray Mocks Tripura CM for ‘Internet During Mahabharata’ Remark

Tripura CM Biplab Deb invited a lot of jibes when he claimed that internet existed in the times of Hindu epic Mahabharata. Unfazed, he even defended the bizarre claim, saying his critics were “ignorant”.His latest critic, however, is BJP ally and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who said the Tripura CM’s comments were “laughable”.Speaking at the release of Marathi book Gof, penned by Sena's Rajya Sabha MP and Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut, Thackeray directly addressed RSS leader Sunil Deodhar, who is credited for the BJP's victory in Tripura Assembly elections."You (Deodhar) have come back to Maharashtra after 28 years. If you hadn't left, this state would have fared better," the Sena chief said."You gave your sweat and blood to install a BJP chief minister in Tripura, but what should one do when he makes laughable comments," Thackeray said.Speaking at the event, Thackeray added that he was not a detractor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but would always speak up when he doesn't approve of something."I am not a critic of Modi, but I will speak on the issues where I don't agree (with Modi government's decisions)," he said.Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, continually takes swipe at the Prime Minister and his party, especially through its mouthpiece Saamana.Thackeray said his father (the late Bal Thackeray) had taught him to speak his mind."If we come together as Hindus, there will be no division of votes. But if there are differences of opinion and views, then the question arises who is the real Hindu," said Thackeray.The Sena was the first party to win an election on the issue of Hindutva, Thackeray pointed out."We got our first MLA elected on the issue of Hindutva. Then others realised that Hindutva can be a political plank," he said."In the last 25 years, we had a friendship based on Hindutva. But when 'Achhe Din' come, the Shiv Sena becomes unwanted. This is what hurts me," he said, taking a swipe at the BJP."Those leaders who created India are no longer there. But there are many who preach. One is shocked on seeing how those who preach behave," he said.Thackeray also said he doesn't run Saamana as a business."I never ask to see the Saamana editorial before it is printed," said Thackeray, whose name appears as the editor of the newspaper.(With PTI inputs)