1-min read

Now, UP Citizens Can Lodge Complaint Against Any Govt Dept at 1076, CM Yogi to Monitor Toll-free Helpline

The complaints received on the helpline will be directed to the various departments for speedy resolution of the issue. The stipulated time for resolving any complaint is one week.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 4, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
Now, UP Citizens Can Lodge Complaint Against Any Govt Dept at 1076, CM Yogi to Monitor Toll-free Helpline
File photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: In a bid to establish direct connect with citizens, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched the toll-free ‘CM Helpline 1076’ where people can directly lodge complaints regarding any department. The stipulated time for resolving any complaint is one week and the CM himself will keep an eye on the helpline.

A 24-hour 500-seater call centre has been established to look into the complaints and a system has been put in place to take a feedback of the resolution from complainants. The complaints received on the helpline will be directed to the various departments for speedy resolution of the issue. Also, action would be initiated against anyone found misusing the helpline.

Speaking at the launch, Adityanath said, “The UP government is responsible towards the 23 crore people of the state. Till now, people didn’t know where to go for their different complaints, also complaints in various government departments took a long time to get resolved. After becoming the chief minister, I made sure that ‘Janta Darshan’ is held daily and 20 out of 22 lakh complaints were resolved. However, the question is why the remaining complaints were not resolved in their respective districts? The previous government had failed in coming up with a sensitive system.”

“The complaints received at the 1076 helpline will be forwarded to the respective departments for speedy action. If the complaints are not resolved within a week, the issue will be escalated to senior officials and errant officials would face action. Also, those found making fake calls, will be punished,” he added.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
