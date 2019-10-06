Take the pledge to vote

Now Who Will Talk About ‘Sona from Aloo’? BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi For Bangkok Trip Ahead of Polls

Rahul Gandhi's trip to Bangkok comes at a time when the Congress is facing revolt from two key members in Maharashtra and Haryana where elections are scheduled for October 21.

Updated:October 6, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi reportedly left for Bangkok on Saturday, just two weeks ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The BJP was quick to take a jibe at the Congress leader, saying the election campaign would suffer in the absence of the "star campaigner". Tweeting from its official handle, BJP Karnataka mocked him, saying, “Now who will talk about ‘Sona from Aloo in Ambala’ and ‘Mobiles Made in Aurangabad’?”

Rahul Gandhi's trip comes at a time when the Congress is facing revolt from two key members in Maharashtra and Haryana where elections are scheduled for October 21.

On Saturday, former Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam threatened to quit Congress and expressed resentment towards the party leadership for keeping away from the ground realities. He predicted that the party would lose all but "three-four" seats in Mumbai.

"I don't think I would want to leave the party but if the things within the party continues to be like this, then I don't think I can be in the party for long. I will not take part in election campaign," Nirupam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Former Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar also resigned from the party on Saturday.

However, senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi came out in defence of the Gandhi scion, saying that "the personal should not be mixed with the public life of an individual".

As per some reports, the Gandhi scion left for Bangkok on a Vistara flight.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
