Now, Worshipping Minor Girls Must Before Govt Events as 'Maama' Shivraj Issues Order

Maintaining a record of implementing pro-women schemes, Shivraj Chouhan government has issued orders for commencement of government functions with the worship of daughters. The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued orders on Thursday and directed all the department heads to ensure its implementation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made an announcement in this regard on the occasion of I-day. While expressing commitment to women and girls, CM Chouhan had announced to start government events with worship of minor girls.

To add, CM Chouhan loves being called 'Mama' (maternal uncle) by daughters and brother by women. Shivraj government had been instrumental in initiating several flagship schemes, including Ladli Laxmi, in which the state government deposits Rs 1.18 lakh in the name of girl child soon after birth. The amount is handed to girl’s family in different phases.

This and other pro-women schemes have been emulated by several states in the past.