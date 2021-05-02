Nowda Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

74. Nowda (नौदा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Nowda is part of 10. Baharampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,171 eligible electors, of which 1,26,360 were male, 1,20,808 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nowda in 2021 is 956.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,399 eligible electors, of which 1,13,868 were male, 1,04,529 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,948 eligible electors, of which 95,875 were male, 88,073 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nowda in 2016 was 589. In 2011, there were 377.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abu Taher Khan of INC won in this seat by defeating Masud Karim of TMC by a margin of 19,262 votes which was 10.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.46% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abu Taher Khan of INC won in this seat defeating Jayanta Kumar Biswas of RSP by a margin of 13,795 votes which was 8.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.6% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 74. Nowda Assembly segment of Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nowda are: Anupam Mandal (BJP), Mosaraf Hossain Mondal (Madhu) (INC), Sahina Momtaz Khan (TMC), Md Wasim Akram (HAMS), Sahidul Islam (Kalu) (SUCOIC), Mosarrof Hossain (IND), Samik Mandal (IND), Saminul Ansary (IND), Sahina Mamtaj (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.43%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.26%, while it was 85.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 348 polling stations in 74. Nowda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 267. In 2011 there were 227 polling stations.

EXTENT:

74. Nowda constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Nowda, 2. Chaitannapur-I, Chaitannapur-II, Madda and Mahula-II GPs of CDB Beldanga-I. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Nowda is 308 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nowda is: 23°54’43.2"N 88°20’44.5"E.

