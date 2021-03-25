Nowgong Candidate List: Key Contests in Nowgong Assembly Constituency of Assam

Nowgong Assembly constituency in Nagaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Nowgong seat is part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Rupak Sarmah of BJP won from this seat beating Dr. Durlav Chamua of INC by a margin of 13,264 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dr. Durlav Chandra Chamua of INC won from this this constituency defeating Girindra Kumar Baruah of AGP by a margin of 8,020 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Nowgong Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Nowgong Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Nowgong constituency are: Rupak Sharma of BJP, Santanu Sarma of CONG, Anup Laskar of AJP