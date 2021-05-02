Nowgong Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Rupak Sarmah of BJP Leading

86. Nowgong (नौगांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Nagaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Nowgong is part of 10. Nowgong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.78%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,89,607 eligible electors, of which 93,500 were male, 96,100 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nowgong in 2021 is 1028.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,66,796 eligible electors, of which 84,252 were male, 82,544 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,58,550 eligible electors, of which 81,026 were male, 77,524 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nowgong in 2016 was 288. In 2011, there were 305.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Rupak Sarmah of BJP won in this seat by defeating Dr. Durlav Chamua of INC by a margin of 13,264 votes which was 9.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. Durlav Chandra Chamua of INC won in this seat defeating Girindra Kumar Baruah of AGP by a margin of 8,020 votes which was 7.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.14% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 86. Nowgong Assembly segment of Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Nowgong are: Rupak Sarmah (BJP), Santanu Sarma (INC), Anup Laskar (AJP), Abdul Awal Bhuyan (LJP), Sahjahan Ali Ahmed (RUC), Anwar Wahid (IND), Asha Begum (IND), Ikbal Hussain (IND), Jiabur Rahman (IND), Nripendra Mandal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.33%, while it was 71.84% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 86. Nowgong constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 195. In 2011 there were 191 polling stations.

EXTENT:

86. Nowgong constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagaon district of Assam: Nowgong Town mouza and Kachamari and Pakhimaria mouzas in Nowgong thana in Nowgong sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagaon.

The total area covered by Nowgong is 142 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nowgong is: 26°17’41.6"N 92°40’00.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Nowgong results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam