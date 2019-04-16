NPF Suspends Seven MLAs for Supporting Ruling NDPP’s Lok Sabha Candidate

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has suspended seven of its MLAs from the both primary and active membership of the party for extending support to the ruling National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)'s candidate for the Lok Sabha election.The disciplinary action committee of the NPF had issued a show cause notice to the seven MLAs on March 28.The seven NPF legislators include Kejong Chang (Tuensang Sadar II), EE Pangteang (48 Moka), Eshak Konyak (Aboi), CL John (Tehok), BS Nganlang (Tamlu), N Thongwang Konyak (Mon Town) and Toyang Chang (Tuensang Sadar-I).In March, the MLAs had expressed their appreciation for developmental works initiated by the NDPP government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.In a statement, NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu, said, “This attitude on your part is nothing short of wilfully defying the collective decision of the party to support a particular political party/candidate for the lone Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency in the 17th Parliamentary Election, which is sufficient to infer that your decisions and movements are all anti-party. Also, you have demanded that the show cause notice be withdrawn, rather than expressing your remorse for not being able to adhere to the party’s collective decision and directive. Such attitude factually demonstrates that you have some hidden agenda to further disintegrate the party which cannot be overlooked.”Liezietsu said the MLAs had been avoiding party meetings since March without any valid reason.The statement said the MLAs also failed to attend a meeting of all NPF legislators and senior party leaders held on March 30 at the NPF’s central office.“This meeting was indeed an opportunity to explain your position to the party. However, you have intentionally refused to attend the meeting which is nothing short of forfeiting your right to talk of inner party democracy and voluntarily giving up your membership from the NPF,” read the communique.