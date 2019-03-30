NPP Supporter Shot Dead during Election Rally in Arunachal Pradesh

A supporter of the National People’s Party (NPP) in Arunachal Pradesh was shot dead during an election rally on Friday evening allegedly by a member of separatist outfit Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM).“The suspected member of the Isak-Muivah faction of NSCN-IM assaulted NPP worker Jaley Anna and his friend Kham Nai Abhi at Kheti village in Tirap district around 10pm on Friday,” a police officer said.The deceased was a supporter of NPP candidate Tirong Aboh, who is contesting from the Khonsa West assembly seat in the state.While Anna died on the spot, Abhi was undergoing treatment at the Dibrugarh Medical College Hospital in Assam, the officer said.The NSCN(IM) member was identified as Eli Kethak, a resident of Kheti village.