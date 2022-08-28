NPP to Go Solo in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland Polls, Says Conrad Sangma

After winning Manipur elections earlier this year, the National People’s Party (NPP) has sounded poll bugle for Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, with party chief Conrad K Sangma saying the NPP will go solo in all three northeastern states. Sangma clarified that the party won’t forge any alliance with the BJP or any other political party.

“We are not going to contest the next assembly elections in alliance with anyone, including the BJP,” said Meghalaya chief minister Sangma during the national committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

In Meghalaya, the ruling NPP is seen on a sticky wicket as political slugfest intensifies over corruption charges.

Many constituencies in Garo Hills expect a straight contest between the NPP and Trinamool Congress with the Mamata Banerjee-led party making foray into the northeastern state.

Sangma said TMC had entered Meghalaya and “is trying to create noise but it is not simple that they would make any impact by massive publicity.”

During the national committee meeting, the decision to form different committees to further strengthen the NPP and its activities were chalked out. The meeting was headed by Sangma, and was attended by members of the national committee and presidents of different states units.

