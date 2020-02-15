Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

NPR Drives Another Wedge Among Maharashtra Allies as Uddhav Thackeray Approves Exercise in Snub to NCP, Congress

While the Congress has earlier held that National Population Register is nothing but 'NRC in disguise', the NCP too said it had made its reservations with the exercise clear.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NPR Drives Another Wedge Among Maharashtra Allies as Uddhav Thackeray Approves Exercise in Snub to NCP, Congress
Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (left) with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

Mumbai: In yet another test for the ideologically divergent Maharashtra allies, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has decided to go ahead with the National Population Register (NPR) in the state in a snub to allies NCP and Congress.

Sources told News18 that chief minister Thackeray was keen to implement NPR in Maharashtra from May 1, even though the NCP and Congress remain opposed to the exercise.

While the Congress has earlier held that National Population Register is nothing but "NRC in disguise", the NCP too said it had made its reservations with the exercise clear.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Majeed Memon of the NCP said: “It is clear that the party is not supporting NPR. [Chief] Sharad Pawar has made it clear. The ultimate decision has to be accepted by all three parties.”

This is not the first time the allies have disagreed on core issues. On Friday, in his first criticism of Thackeray after their government in Maharashtra came to office in November, Pawar said the Shiv Sena chief was wrong in letting the NIA take over the probe into the Elgar Parishad case from the state police.

Pawar expressed his unhappiness on Thackeray's decision on a day when a Pune court passed an order to transfer the Elgar Parishad case to a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai. The court also said the order of investigation by the central agency cannot be said to be illegal or improper. NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, the state’s home minister, said the chief minister had overruled him on the case.

The three parties came together after the Sena’s bitter divorce with its long-time ally BJP over the chief minister’s position after the Maharashtra elections. However, critics question the longevity of the alliance, given the differing ideological stands of the parties.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram