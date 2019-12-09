Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NRC, CAB Will Never be Allowed in Bengal Till TMC is in Power, Says Mamata Banerjee

Calling NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill two sides of the same coin, Banerjee said not a single citizen of the country will be allowed to turn a refugee.

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
NRC, CAB Will Never be Allowed in Bengal Till TMC is in Power, Says Mamata Banerjee
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)

Kharagpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave a clarion call to oppose NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said not a single citizen of the country will be allowed to turn a refugee.

Giving assurances that NRC and CAB will never be allowed in Bengal as long as the TMC is in power, Banerjee said NRC and CAB are both two sides of a coin.

"There is no need to worry about NRC and CAB. We will never ever allow it in Bengal. They can't just throw out a legal citizen of this country or turn him/her a refugee," Banerjee said while addressing a victory rally at Kharagpur where her party TMC won the recent bypolls.

