NRC, CAB Will Never be Allowed in Bengal Till TMC is in Power, Says Mamata Banerjee

Kharagpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave a clarion call to oppose NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said not a single citizen of the country will be allowed to turn a refugee.

Giving assurances that NRC and CAB will never be allowed in Bengal as long as the TMC is in power, Banerjee said NRC and CAB are both two sides of a coin.

"There is no need to worry about NRC and CAB. We will never ever allow it in Bengal. They can't just throw out a legal citizen of this country or turn him/her a refugee," Banerjee said while addressing a victory rally at Kharagpur where her party TMC won the recent bypolls.

