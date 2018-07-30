NRC Draft List Aimed at Separating BJP Supporters From Others Before 2019, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has termed the publication of the NRC’s second draft as the Centre’s divide-and-rule policy ahead of the 2019 general elections.Questioning the transparency of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Banerjee said the move was aimed at separating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters from others for electoral gains. “Election politics has unnecessarily provoked many. Divide-and-rule policy is their game plan, it will finish the country. Do you think only for vote bank politics, humanity and people will be isolated? Please consider this on humanitarian grounds,” Banerjee said.Nearly forty lakh people have been left out of the NRC draft list, including those who had valid government identification proof such as passport and voter cards. The chief minister said several people would be considered refugees overnight though they were Indian citizens and they were likely to approach Assam’s neighbours West Bengal and Bangladesh.Though there is no clarity on whether those leaving Assam would be welcomed in Bengal, Banerjee said the state would think over it. She also expressed displeasure at the fact that Bengal and Bangladesh were not consulted over the register.The chief minister questioned the patchy internet services in Assam and asked Union home minister Rajnath Singh why 15 additional companies of central security forces were sent to the state if the NRC draft was transparent.“If I get an opportunity, I will meet the home minister. I am going to Delhi today [Monday]. Our people have already raised the issue in Parliament. Many parties are still not aware of the issue. Let them also raise it in Parliament. Our team will go to Assam but I don’t know whether they will be allowed to enter,” she said.Banerjee also asked the Centre if it had decided on a rehabilitation package for people who would be forced to leave the state.While the chief minister hopes to meet Singh to show solidarity with people excluded from the list, the Trinamool Congress will champion the cause in Parliament and hope to garner the support of other parties.Banerjee has been meeting leaders of different opposition parties over the past few months to give shape to a federal front to take on the BJP in the 2019 elections. The NRC is yet another contentious issue to fortify its case against the ruling government.