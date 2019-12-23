Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

NRC May Not be Required at All, Says Goa CM Amid Concerns About Portuguese Passport-Holders

The coastal state of Goa, a Portuguese colony for over 450 years gained independence from Portuguese rule in 1961. The departing Portuguese, however, had offered Goan natives of choosing Portuguese citizenship.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
NRC May Not be Required at All, Says Goa CM Amid Concerns About Portuguese Passport-Holders
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Panaji: Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the latter may "not be required" at all in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in North Goa district on Sunday, Sawant asked the people of Goa to not fear CAA even as the Congress accused the BJP-led coalition government of putting the fate of thousands of Goans holding a Portuguese passport in jeopardy.

If Portuguese passport holders want to "convert" their existing citizenship into Indian citizenship, there are existing procedures for the same, Sawant said.

When asked if the NRC would be implemented in Goa, the Chief Minister said that it may "not be required at all".

Speaking on the issue of the National Population Register which is being seen as the precursor to the implementation of the NRC and is scheduled to begin from April 2020, the Goa Chief Minister said that he would make a statement on the issue only after reading the gazette notification. "I am not making any statement... I will go through the new notification and then I will make a statement," he said.

The coastal state of Goa, a Portuguese colony for over 450 years gained independence from Portuguese rule in 1961. The departing Portuguese, however, had offered Goan natives of choosing Portuguese citizenship. The privilege of availing of Portuguese citizenship was later granted to Goans who had lived in Portuguese-ruled Goa, as well as their off-springs up to three generations down the line.

Thousands of Goans have used the opportunity to migrate to Portugal and subsequently to the UK, thanks to the easy access across countries under the aegis of the European Union. A significant number of expat Goans have also availed of the 'Bilhete de Identidade', the Portuguese national identity card, which takes the applicant a step closer towards obtaining the Portuguese passport. Rough estimates suggest that up to 30,000 Goans are living in the United Kingdom, using the Portuguese citizenship route.​



