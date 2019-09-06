NRC Political Vendetta of BJP Govt, Will Not Allow Its Implementation in Bengal, Says Mamata Banerjee
This (NRC implementation) is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the ongoing economic crisis in the country, she added.
File photo of West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will not allow the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.
"The implementation of the NRC is nothing but a political vendetta of the BJP-led central government," Banerjee told the Assembly during a discussion on the motion on the issue under Rule 185. "We will never let the BJP implement the NRC in West Bengal."
Assam is the only state in the country where the NRC has been implemented. The final list, published on August 31, excluded around 19 lakh people.
There is nobody to speak against the BJP in the country, Banerjee added.
