Trinamool Delegation Visiting Assam Over NRC Issue Detained at Silchar Airport

A six-member Trinamool Congress delegation, including two women lawmakers, was detained at Silchar Airport by Assam police on Thursday. The team arrived at the city to attend a public convention on the issue related to National Register of Citizens final draft.A delegation of Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh and Mamata Thakur was led by West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim.The members were supposed attend a public convention around 3:30 pm organised by the local citizens forum in Silchar. "We will try and understand on what grounds people were left out from NRC's final draft," a party member said. The next day, the team was scheduled to arrive at Guwahati to meet intellectuals and prominent residents of Assam, following which they were to arrive in Delhi by evening.The politics over Assam’s NRC draft refuses to die down. On Wednesday, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee held talks in Delhi with opposition leaders over the strategy on taking on the BJP.