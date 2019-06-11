English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nripendra Misra to Continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also approved the appointment of PK Mishra as Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the BJP gathering in Tirupati on Sunday.
Loading...
New Delhi: Nripendra Misra and PK Mishra were on Tuesday re-appointed as Principal Secretary and Additional Principal Secretary, respectively, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cabinet minister rank.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved both the appointments with effect from May 31, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. Their appointments will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister.
During the term of their office, they will be assigned the rank of Cabinet minister, the ministry said.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved both the appointments with effect from May 31, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. Their appointments will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister.
During the term of their office, they will be assigned the rank of Cabinet minister, the ministry said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Hemsworth Takes Hindi Dialogue Lessons from Siddhant Chaturvedi, Says 'Boht Hard, Boht Hard'
- OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results