Nripendra Misra to Continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also approved the appointment of PK Mishra as Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
Nripendra Misra to Continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the BJP gathering in Tirupati on Sunday.
New Delhi: Nripendra Misra and PK Mishra were on Tuesday re-appointed as Principal Secretary and Additional Principal Secretary, respectively, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cabinet minister rank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved both the appointments with effect from May 31, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. Their appointments will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister.

During the term of their office, they will be assigned the rank of Cabinet minister, the ministry said.
