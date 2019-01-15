English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NSA For Those Accused of Killing Cows, Freedom For Those Involved in Killing Policeman: Sibal
The Bulandshahr district administration on Monday invoked the NSA against three persons arrested in connection with an alleged cow-slaughter incident in Siyana tehsil last month.
File photo of senior Congress leader Kapil SIbal. (PTI)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday over the invoking of the National Security Act (NSA) against three persons arrested in connection with an alleged cow-slaughter incident, saying NSA for those accused of killing cows while freedom for those involved in the killing of a policeman.
The Bulandshahr district administration on Monday invoked the NSA against three persons arrested in connection with an alleged cow-slaughter incident in Siyana tehsil last month.
Cattle carcasses were found strewn in the fields outside Mahaw village in Siyana on December 3 last year after which a mob went on a rampage, attacking the local Chingrawathi police post.
Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh (44) and a civilian -- Sumit Kumar (20) of Chingrawathi village -- died of gunshot wounds received in the ensuing violence.
"Wah Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath)...NSA for those accused of killing cows. Freedom for those involved in killing Inspector Subodh Kant Singh," Sibal said in a tweet.
"When law is allowed to be obstructive, agendas become destructive," the former Union minister added. Two separate FIRs -- one for the violence against nearly 80 people (including 27 named) and the other for cow slaughter -- were registered at the Siyana police station.
Seven persons were arrested in the cow-slaughter case, three of whom were charged under the NSA.
