NSUI Leader Caught Trying to Remarry Wife at Mass Wedding for Vivah Yojana Benefits

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district arrested the coordinator of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at a mass wedding in the premises of a Balaji Temple when he tried to remarry his wife at the event to avail benefits of the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana.

According to media reports, Netik Choudhary had married his wife just 15 days ago but reached the mass wedding venue with his wife to remarry for the scheme’s offerings.

As he was waiting at the venue for rituals to begin, he was reportedly noticed by the organisers who called the police. Choudhary was arrest and later released.

The Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana was launched in April, 2006 with an objective to provide financial help to disadvantaged families for their daughters’ marriage.

Tweeting on the incident, BJP state media in-charge Lokendra Parashar sought answers from Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath.

The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress.

