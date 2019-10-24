Nuh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नूंह): Zakir Hussain of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Nuh (नूंह), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mewat district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.85% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 54.08%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,70,551 eligible electors, of which 92,064 were male, 78,481 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 402 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nuh Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 38 100.00% Zakir Hussain LEADING BSP -- 0.00% Arjan IND -- 0.00% Jaikam JJP -- 0.00% Tayyab Hussain NOTA -- 0.00% Nota BMHP -- 0.00% Rahis IND -- 0.00% Vishnu Kumar INLD -- 0.00% Nasir Husain INC -- 0.00% Aftab Ahmed LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Anwar IND -- 0.00% Wajid Ali IND -- 0.00% Imtiyaz Khan IND -- 0.00% Pahlu Khan

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,49,070 eligible electors, of which 80,648 were male, 68,422 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 402 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,16,128.

Nuh has an elector sex ratio of 852.46.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Zakir Hussain of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32796 votes which was 26.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 52.35% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Aftab Ahmed of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16904 votes which was 19.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.09% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 79. Nuh Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 8 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.51%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.29%, while it was 74.74 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.78%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 191 polling stations in 79. Nuh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 156.

Extent: 79. Nuh constituency comprises of the following areas of Mewat district of Haryana: Nuh Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nuh is: 28.103 77.0491.

