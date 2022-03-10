Nungba Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Nungba seat in Manipur. A total of 2 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Dinganglung Gangmei (BJP), Gaikhangam (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 82.23%, which is 4.6% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gaikhangam of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nungba results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.54 Nungba (Lwangba) (नुंगबा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Tamenglong district of Manipur. Nungba is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.05%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 25701 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 12,599 were male and 13,102 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nungba in 2019 was: 1,040 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25,392 eligible electors, of which 12,475 were male,12,917 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 22,586 eligible electors, of which 11,063 were male, 11,523 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nungba in 2017 was 145. In 2012, there were 118 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Gaikhangam of INC won in this seat defeating Adim Pamei of BJP by a margin of 5,147 which was 26.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gaikhangam of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Adim Pamei of MSCP by a margin of 2,330 votes which was 13.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 54 Nungba Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Nungba are: Dinganglung Gangmei (BJP), Gaikhangam (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.63%, while it was 74.58% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nungba went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.54 Nungba Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 42. In 2012, there were 40 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.54 Nungba comprises of the following areas of Tamenglong district of Manipur:

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Nungba constituency, which are: Jiribam, Tamei, Tamenglong, Saitu, Bishenpur, Henglep, Thanlon, Tipaimukh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nungba is approximately 12158 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nungba is: 24°40’53.0"N 93°28’32.2"E.

